OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Trading 0.7% Higher

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

