Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Up 0.3%

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 156 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($1.95). Approximately 98,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 178,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3,887.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,041 ($6,306.77). In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,041 ($6,306.77). Also, insider Richard King acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,922.38 ($4,907.27). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,710 shares of company stock worth $1,402,158. Corporate insiders own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.