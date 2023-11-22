Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sells $435,879.84 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 798,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 1,389,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 1,337,123 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,262,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,310,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

