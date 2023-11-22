ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STKS. Stephens cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

STKS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 86,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,479. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

