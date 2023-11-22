Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 3.7%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). Approximately 7,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 43,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Online Blockchain Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a PE ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 2.32.

About Online Blockchain

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an incubator and invest in technology companies including internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Online Blockchain Plc was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain Plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

