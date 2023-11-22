Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $2.55. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Optical Cable Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

