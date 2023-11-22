Orchid Price Reaches $0.0723 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $70.77 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.30 or 1.00040551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004007 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

