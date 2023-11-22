Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.85

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.98. Orion Group shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 74,526 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Orion Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.06 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Orion Group by 125.7% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 364,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $156,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

