Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 205,400 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,779,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,545,762. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

