Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.
Paragon Entertainment Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.
Paragon Entertainment Company Profile
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
