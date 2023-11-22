Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $5.30. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,107 shares trading hands.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot National Bancorp
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.