Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $5.30. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,107 shares trading hands.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 9,569.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.