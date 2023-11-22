Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $446.50 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

