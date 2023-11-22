PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,589,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

