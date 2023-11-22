PegNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.80 Million (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $101.80 million and approximately $22,474.25 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

About PegNet

PegNet was first traded on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegNet has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegNet is 0.04579407 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,775.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

