Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Up 8.8%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Pharmacielo Stock Up 8.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Pharmacielo

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.