Philcoin Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $950.61 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Buying and Selling Philcoin

