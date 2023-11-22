Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Capital World Investors’ 6th Largest Position

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.2% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $11,342,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

