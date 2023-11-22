POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 5%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. 105,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

POET Technologies Stock Down 14.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $364.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

