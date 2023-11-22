Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Announces Earnings Results

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Presto Automation updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Presto Automation Stock Down 31.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Presto Automation
Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.
