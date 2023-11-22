Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Announces Earnings Results

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Presto Automation updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Presto Automation Stock Down 31.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Presto Automation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Presto Automation by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,659 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Presto Automation by 906.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.