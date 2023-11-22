Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Presto Automation updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

PRST stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,507. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Presto Automation has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Presto Automation by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Presto Automation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

