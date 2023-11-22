Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. Presto Automation updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Presto Automation Stock Performance
PRST stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,507. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Presto Automation has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation
Presto Automation Company Profile
Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Presto Automation
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Stock Average Calculator
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 4 deep values for opportunistic investing
Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.