PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

