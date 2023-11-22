Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $9.61. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 107,363 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCYO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $7,467,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 249,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

