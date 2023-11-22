Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Up 0.7%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $367.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 7,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,023,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,749 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

