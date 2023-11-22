Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 32.19%.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.19. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

