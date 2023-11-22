Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 155,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 915,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA decreased their price target on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

