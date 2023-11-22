Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Achieves $320.68 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $320.68 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00008196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.84 or 0.05506824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00055984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

