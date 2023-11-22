Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.80 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00008188 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $313.63 million and $43.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.47 or 0.05561435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

