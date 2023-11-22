Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $6.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,419.34 or 1.00029410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

