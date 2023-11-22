QUINT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,707.98 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $81.41 million and $50,707.98 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

