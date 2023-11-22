REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.28. 92,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 409,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $843.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

