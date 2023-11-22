Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Down 1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.15. 87,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 223,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.