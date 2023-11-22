Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Down 10.3%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 1,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

Further Reading

