REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.10

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.10 and traded as high as $37.83. REX American Resources shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 85,809 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $647.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

