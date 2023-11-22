RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,532 shares of company stock worth $45,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 327,167 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 288.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,395,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

