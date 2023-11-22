Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 192,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,659. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

