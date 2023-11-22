Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) versus Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Rightmove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rightmove and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightmove N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -44.69% -14.37% -10.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightmove 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Sports 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rightmove and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $9.32, suggesting a potential upside of 74.17%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Rightmove.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rightmove and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightmove N/A N/A N/A $0.86 7.16 Genius Sports $341.03 million 3.46 -$181.64 million ($0.86) -6.24

Rightmove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rightmove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rightmove beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

