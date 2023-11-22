Robert C.T. Higginbotham Sells 40,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert C.T. Higginbotham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 30 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $3,378.90.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 422,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,297. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

