Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 4.2%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 49,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$198.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.15 million during the quarter. Robex Resources had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

