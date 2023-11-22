Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 5.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $1,933,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

ROK stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.07. 713,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.71 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.