Royalty Management (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading 17.7% Higher

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.90. 69,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 15,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Royalty Management Trading Up 17.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Get Royalty Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Management in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Management in the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Royalty Management by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Management in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Management Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States American Acquisition Opportunity Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Stories

