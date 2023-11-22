RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Up 39.7%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) traded up 39.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28). 347,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 48,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of £6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.31.

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

