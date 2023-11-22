Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.90

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 38,545 shares trading hands.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

