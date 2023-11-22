Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Price Performance

Saga Communications stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saga Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.