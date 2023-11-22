SALT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,387.70 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, SALT has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $24,387.70 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,378.47 or 1.00094818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003979 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

