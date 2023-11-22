Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 2,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

