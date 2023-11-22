Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 3278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
