Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 3278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

