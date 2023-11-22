Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,324 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 127,415 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 689,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 109,081 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

