Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 321 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

