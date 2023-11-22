Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 42,868 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAU traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

