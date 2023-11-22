Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock remained flat at $23.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 237,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,480. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

